Clarinda seeks USDA funds for street project, fire truck purchase

(Clarinda) — The city of Clarinda is seeking funds from USDA to help complete a major street project and purchase a new fire truck. Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved applying for financial assistance through reserve funds USDA has from previous COVID-19 relief programs. City Manager Gary McClarnon says local USDA officials made cities aware of the excess funds from the CARES Act that can be used by municipalities to complete projects.