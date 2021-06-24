NFL players have July 2 deadline to opt out of 2021 season
Several players around the league exercised their right to opt out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll have that option again this year. NFL players have until 4 p.m. ET next Friday, July 2 to inform their team if they're opting out of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Players deemed "higher risk" for COVID are again entitled to a $350,000 stipend but voluntary opt-outs will not be compensated, Pelissero added. The stipend for voluntary opt-outs was $150,000 last season.www.nfl.com