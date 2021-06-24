Cancel
NFL players have July 2 deadline to opt out of 2021 season

By Around the NFL Staff
NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral players around the league exercised their right to opt out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll have that option again this year. NFL players have until 4 p.m. ET next Friday, July 2 to inform their team if they're opting out of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Players deemed "higher risk" for COVID are again entitled to a $350,000 stipend but voluntary opt-outs will not be compensated, Pelissero added. The stipend for voluntary opt-outs was $150,000 last season.

NFLPosted by
The Hill

First active NFL player comes out as gay

Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active player in the NFL's history to come out as gay. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” the Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman said in a video from his home in Pennsylvania.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

NFL To Allow COVID-19 Opt-Outs In 2021

The NFL and NFLPA have come to an agreement regarding COVID-19 opt-outs, but players will have less time to make a decision than they did last year. Players must inform their respective teams by 3pm CT July 2 if they intend to opt out of the 2021 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. The payout structure for opt-outs has changed as well. Players deemed high risks for developing complications from the coronavirus will still receive $350K, Pelissero adds, but those classified as non-high-risk opt-outs will not be paid. Last year, non-high-risk players received a $150K stipend. Players had until August 6 to opt out in 2020.
NFLallfans.co

Fantasy Football Outlook: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Prior to the Julio Jones trade, Kyle Pitts’ fantasy value was limited due to the majority of targets going to Jones and Calvin Ridley. Now that Jones is in Tennessee, his targets will have to go somewhere, which is why Pitts could be in for a big year. Typically, rookie tight ends aren’t great fantasy options, but the former Florida Gator might be the exception after averaging just under 100 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game in college. He is a phenom, which is apparent in his 4.44 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, but now that he’ll be the no. 2 option in the passing game, Pitts’ fantasy value has skyrocketed.
NFLNational football post

Report: Most NFL players have had at least one COVID shot

Half of the NFL’s 32 teams have 51 or more players who are fully vaccinated or in the process of becoming fully vaccinated, according to NFL Network, and more than half of all players have received at least one shot. Meanwhile, NFL coaching staffs and team personnel are much closer...
NFLBleacher Report

Projecting the Best Player at Every Position for the 2021 NFL Season

Now that we're no longer recovering from the Super Bowl or reveling in free agency or the draft, we can finally set our sights on the 2021 NFL season. We know what the schedule looks like, we know how every depth chart will generally look, and it's almost time to start with the training camp hype.
NFLNFL

Half of NFL teams have 51 or more players vaccinated for COVID-19

After a fairly busy run of news on the COVID-19 vaccine front in the NFL last week, an update on progress seems to have the league's members near a milestone of sorts. Sixteen of the NFL's 32 teams have 51 or more players vaccinated, while the other 16 teams have 50 or fewer players vaccinated, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 players to rule out from trade deadline talk

Trade deadline talk is running rampant through Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians have been no exception. We’ve gone over players who could be added and players who could be on their way out. We’ve even discussed if the Tribe will be buyers or if they will opt to be a seller. What we haven’t talked about are the players that the front office has most likely already crossed off their list.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Players Who Should Receive Contract Extensions Before 2021 Season

Lurking behind the drama of the free-agent market and trade speculation before NFL training camps is the subject of extensions. One way for franchises to avoid the former is by doing the latter—extending key players before a standoff ensues. Giving out an early extension is a smart choice for star...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Time to Say Goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo

"If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello." – Paulo Coelho. Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the most discussed quarterbacks in the NFL. People argue all the time about what to do with him. Should he stay in San Francisco?. Are the 49ers...
NFLPosted by
WDBO

NFL players who voluntarily opt out get no stipend this year

NFL players must decide by July 2 if they plan to opt out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns, though voluntary opt-outs will not be paid any stipend this year. In a memo sent to clubs Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed that only high-risk players will receive a stipend of $350,000. Voluntary opt-outs got a $150,000 stipend in 2020.
NFLwmleader.com

Aaron Rodgers does indeed have an opt-out silver bullet for 2021

It seemed too easy, too good to be true. After further review, it isn’t. The letter agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association from Tuesday of this week does indeed grant broad powers to all players to opt out of the 2021 season, regardless of whether they opted out in 2020 or whether they have been diagnosed with a higher-risk condition since October 1, 2020. Although such players would be entitled to no stipend for 2021, any player who executed his most recent contract before October 1, 2020 can indeed opt out voluntarily, no questions asked as to motivation or qualification or possible ulterior motive.
NFLterezowens.com

Unvaccinated NFL players may not get paid when season starts

There has been this debate of whether or not NFL players should get Covid-19 vaccines, and the NFLPA has made it possible to ensure players can choose whether they want it or not. “The NFLPA has protected every player’s right to choose whether or not they want to take the...
NFLallfans.co

NFL Announces Player COVID-19 Opt Out Date For 2021

Even as the United States emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus has still not gone away. Restrictions have been eased, if not totally removed, in many areas of the country. A sense of “normalcy” finally feels relevant again. Still, the threat is not gone entirely. That’s why NFL players...
NFLchatsports.com

Notes: NFL offering voluntary opt outs again in 2021

According to a post by the Around the NFL staff on the league site and reporting by Tom Pelissero, players will once again have the option to voluntarily opt out of playing in 2021. The deadline to make the decision to opt-out, which cannot be reversed once made, is next Friday: