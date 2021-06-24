Exploring young people’s perspectives on patient-reported outcome measures in inflammatory arthritis
Inflammatory arthritis is the name for a group of diseases that cause joint pain and swelling. This happens because the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and causes inflammation. Types of inflammatory arthritis include rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis. Inflammatory arthritis often affects people of working age, and can impact their employment. Work participation is often lower for people with inflammatory arthritis than the general population.www.news-medical.net