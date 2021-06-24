Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Shark Steam Mop That Sanitizes Dirty Floors in Minutes Is on Sale for $70

By Sanah Faroke
Posted by 
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Sticky surfaces and dirty flooring are seriously no match for steam cleaners. Why? They use the power of heat and, well, steam to lift all of the gunk you can't get off by hand. If you didn't get a steam cleaner during Amazon Prime Day this year, you still have time to save. Right now, you can get the ultra-popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop that is a "game changer" for 22 percent off.

people.com
People

People

107K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flooring#Celebrity Fashion#Bacteria#The Shark Steam Mop#Shark Steam Pocket Mop#Orig#Amazon Com#People S Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Here are the best and worst laundry detergents for your money

HOUSTON – Whether you have a go-to detergent or you buy whatever is on sale, you should know not all laundry detergents are created equal. Higher-priced detergents don’t always get your clothes as clean as less expensive products. Consumer Reports tested 52 different detergents to see how well they could...
Home & GardenBHG

This Mop Removes Dirt and Bacteria Using Only Water—And My Floors Have Never Been Cleaner

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The vinyl plank flooring in my apartment hides dirt a little too well. Grime, dust, water spots, and even the occasional sticky spill seemingly disappear into the gray-brown, wood-look surface, making it difficult to know when it's time to clean. By the time I get around to mopping, the gunk that has settled into the grooves typically requires some vigorous scrubbing and a splash of floor cleaner to remove. So when I first heard about the E-Cloth Deep Clean Mop—which promises to remove dirt, grease, and more than 99% of bacteria using only a microfiber mop head and water—I was more than a little skeptical. But after trying it out, I was both appalled and impressed by the amount of grime it picked up—all without the help of any chemical cleaners.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This Surprising $6 Find Keeps My Kitchen Counters Completely Spotless

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Patterned countertops can be tough to clean. Mine in particular are dark and speckled to resemble granite, and while they look fantastic, they also hide crumbs and other small spills a little too well. I wipe them down regularly, but am often surprised by how much I simply can’t see before swiping a cloth over it. Paper towels, cleaning cloths, and Clorox wipes are all effective for giving the counters a good swipe, but every time I use them, I have to strategically collect all those little hard-to-see messes so they don’t end up on the floor. I’ve often felt there had to be a better way of cleaning scraps from flat surfaces at home. Considering that squeegees are used in many places around the house, from showers to carpet, why not a countertop? Enter the OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

The Dyson Vacuum Shoppers Wish They Bought Sooner Is on Sale at Target Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. You may be gearing up for Amazon's Prime Day sales, but there's another shopping event with incredible discounts worth eyeing, too. Target's Deal Days event officially begins today and runs through June 22, and features markdowns across electronics, beauty, home essentials, and more. You don't need a membership to take advantage of the retailer's offerings, either - anyone can shop the stellar deals, including one on the top-rated Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum.
PetsT3.com

My dog pooped on my carpet then my robot vac spread it around. But this Vax carpet cleaner saved me!

You may well recall the popular YouTube video 'Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Smears Dog Poop on Carpet'. If you haven't seen it, well, you can probably work out what happened. That's right: a Robot Vacuum Cleaner Smeared some Dog Poop on a Carpet. You are probably thinking, "That was setup! How could a robot vac possibly smear dog poop onto a carpet in a way that is worse than a general dog-poop-on-carpet type scenario?" Well, reader, you are wrong. Because it happened to me.
ShoppingNew York Post

Best 4th of July sales 2021: clothing, appliances, tech and more

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Fourth of July weekend 2021 is just around the corner, which means fun days at the beach, family BBQs, amazing fireworks — and epic sales from tons of different retailers. Prime Day may be...
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $23 gadget that should be in every kitchen

Every so often, you come across a gadget on Amazon that catches your eye immediately. And once you finally get your hands on it, you wonder how you ever lived without it. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot, or it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about — especially while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. Such is the case with the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener, which instantly became a must-have device in my kitchen the moment it first arrived at my home. This awesome gadget...
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

The Sheets That Have Over 169,000 Shoppers Obsessed Just Went on Sale Before Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day has officially been confirmed, and early deals are beginning to roll in ahead of the two-day event on June 21 and 22. Anyone with a Prime membership can peruse discounts on fashion, tech, and home products as we speak, so we'd recommend getting a head start before the big day arrives. One deal that's not to be missed? Amazon's top-selling cooling bed linens, Mellanni's Bed Sheet Sets, are up to 40 percent off right now.
LifestyleHartford Courant

Best cheap inflatable hot tub

Hot tubs are the best way to relax and rejuvenate after a long day of work. While they have grown in popularity in recent years, they are often very expensive. If you are looking for a cheap alternative to a permanent hot tub that can get the job done, you should consider an inflatable hot tub. Here’s a look at some of the pros and cons you should consider when finding the best cheap inflatable hot tub for you.
ElectronicsKSLTV

Gephardt: Does Your Washing Machine Eat Your Missing Socks?

WEST JORDAN, Utah — If it seems like your sock drawer has more singles than matched pairs, you are not alone. A study by Samsung estimated the average person loses about 15 socks every year. If missing socks drive you crazy, you might take comfort knowing they really can disappear...