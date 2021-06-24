The Shark Steam Mop That Sanitizes Dirty Floors in Minutes Is on Sale for $70
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Sticky surfaces and dirty flooring are seriously no match for steam cleaners. Why? They use the power of heat and, well, steam to lift all of the gunk you can't get off by hand. If you didn't get a steam cleaner during Amazon Prime Day this year, you still have time to save. Right now, you can get the ultra-popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop that is a "game changer" for 22 percent off.people.com