West Jordan, UT

Margo Ann Draper

Pyramid
Pyramid
 12 days ago
Margo Ann Draper passed away Thursday, June 17th in her home in West Jordan, Utah. She was born in Bingham Canyon, February 27, 1940. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She married her eternal companion Lyman Draper on October 17, 1957. She devotedly supported her husband and raised their children as he served in the United States Air Force for 21 years. She cherished their memories of their tours in Germany. After the service, they made their home in West Jordan where they continued to live and raise their family. She worked at Becton Dickinson and retired after 22 years.

Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

