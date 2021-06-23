Edwin (Eddy) Hugh Pedersen was born in his childhood home in Spring City, Utah on September 11, 1938 to Edwin Andrew Pedersen and Eva Mae Downard Pedersen. He passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021 at his home in Spring City surrounded by his family. He attended elementary school in the Old Historic School in Spring City that is now the city hall. He graduated from high school in Mt. Pleasant in 1956. In his younger years he was in a band called 'The Jaguars,' with his brother and their friends. He continued playing in different bands with his brother throughout most of his life.