A Few Customizations Transformed This Log Home Into the Ultimate Getaway

Drawing inspiration from previously built log homes and plans, a creative couple personalizes their own hybrid haven on the shores of Ontario’s Pigeon Lake. From the water’s edge, you can appreciate how the sloping lot is terraced to provide a variety of outdoor living spaces. “Outdoor living is important to this family, and thanks to those covered porches, they can be outside even if it’s pouring rain. If they want to enjoy the sunshine, there’s lots of opportunity for that on either side of that covered porch, too,” Rich says. “Plus there’s a massive screened-in porch for when it’s buggy.”