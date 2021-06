Home » Assassin's Creed Valhalla » Can’t Speak To NPCs Bug After AC Valhalla Update. The newest AC Valhalla update went live yesterday, and some players are reporting a strange bug where they can’t speak to NPCs. Naturally, this is a very irritating issue that can impede your progress in the game – not to mention, your enjoyment playing the game. Though this isn’t something that every player has experienced and it will most likely get patched soon, it’s nevertheless a problem that can happen to anyone. With that said, our Can’t Speak To NPCs Bug After AC Valhalla Update guide will tell you everything you need to know about this bug, as well as how resolve it.