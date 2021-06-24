Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monessen, PA

Rita ‘Aunt Rita’ Cocca – Monessen

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRita “Aunt Rita” Cocca, 87, of Monessen, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital. She was born on Nov. 7, 1933, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Angelo T. and Frances Parise Cocca. Aunt Rita was a lifelong resident of Monessen and a 1951 graduate of Monessen High School. She had worked as a secretary for Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Lab in West Mifflin for over 40 years. She was an active member of Epiphany of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, its Epiphany Ladies and the Catholic Business and Professional Women. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Cocca and John Turkovich; nephew, John T. “Butchie” Turkovich; niece, Frances Turkovich; great-nephew, Chad Fertall; and nephew-in-law, Bill Marsden. She is survived by five nieces, Darlene (Dennis) Hackinson, Sherri (Bernie) Fertall, Susan Turkovich, Mary Marsden and Linda (Dolan) Turkovich, all of Monessen; three nephews, Anthony (Peggy) Turkovich of Hunker, Michael (Brenda) Turkovich of Madison, Donald (Michelle) Turkovich of Dunlevy; and by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews; and dear friends. Friends will be received in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, June 26, beginning with a blessing service at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Epiphany of Our Lord Church with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in the Belle Vernon Cemetery. The Epiphany Ladies and Catholic B.P.W. will conduct a prayer service for their departed member on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.

monvalleyindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
City
Monessen, PA
City
Dunlevy, PA
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Madison, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Jefferson Hospital#Monessen High School#Westinghouse#Epiphany Ladies#Reed Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...