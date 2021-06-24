Rita ‘Aunt Rita’ Cocca – Monessen

Rita “Aunt Rita” Cocca, 87, of Monessen, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital. She was born on Nov. 7, 1933, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Angelo T. and Frances Parise Cocca. Aunt Rita was a lifelong resident of Monessen and a 1951 graduate of Monessen High School. She had worked as a secretary for Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Lab in West Mifflin for over 40 years. She was an active member of Epiphany of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, its Epiphany Ladies and the Catholic Business and Professional Women. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Cocca and John Turkovich; nephew, John T. “Butchie” Turkovich; niece, Frances Turkovich; great-nephew, Chad Fertall; and nephew-in-law, Bill Marsden. She is survived by five nieces, Darlene (Dennis) Hackinson, Sherri (Bernie) Fertall, Susan Turkovich, Mary Marsden and Linda (Dolan) Turkovich, all of Monessen; three nephews, Anthony (Peggy) Turkovich of Hunker, Michael (Brenda) Turkovich of Madison, Donald (Michelle) Turkovich of Dunlevy; and by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews; and dear friends. Friends will be received in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, June 26, beginning with a blessing service at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Epiphany of Our Lord Church with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in the Belle Vernon Cemetery. The Epiphany Ladies and Catholic B.P.W. will conduct a prayer service for their departed member on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.