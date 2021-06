Grant Shonkwiler, known for his work on Fortnite, Doom, Rage, and a vast majority of other games, has had quite an active career in the game development industry for a pretty long time now. He graduated from Full Sail University and went right to work as a Game Programmer for Megatouch Games. Recently, I got the wonderful chance to sit down and talk with him about what it’s like working on games as big as Fortnite and Doom, as well as his own personal adventures as a consultant for a variety of developers. So, what is it like working in the world of video games? Grant tells us all about his experiences working in the industry!