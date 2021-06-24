Cancel
Donora, PA

Constance 'Connie' Sethman – Carroll Township

 5 days ago

Constance "Connie" Sethman, 79, of Carroll Township, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Sept. 15, 1941, in Donora, a daughter of the late Duncan and Mary Mychaliszyn Russell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, James T. Kifer; and a sister, Nora Kifer. Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Lawrence "Larry" Sethman; two daughters, Rebecca (Robert) Dunmire of North Carolina and Pamela (Joe) Lovat of Smock; two grandchildren, Taylor (Stacy) Dunmire and Shane Dunmire; a great-grandson, Clayton Dunmire; and a brother, Malcolm Russell of Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. A celebration of life for Connie will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Carroll Township Social Center.

Donora, PA
North Carolina State
Home, PA
Florida State
Smock, PA
Carroll Township, PA
