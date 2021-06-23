Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Godfrey, IL

Terri Jo Mellinger

advantagenews.com
 6 days ago

Terri Jo Mellinger, 57, died at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home in Godfrey. Born June 23, 1963 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of William Terry Mellinger (Pamela Jean) of Virginia Beach, VA, and the late Barbara Jo (Younkin) White. Terri worked as a registered nurse for 35 years at various hospitals. Along with her father she is survived by a brother, Matthew Mellinger of Godfrey, a sister, Bethany Bohn (John) of Godfrey and nieces and nephews, John J. Bohn, Madison B. Bohn, Piper A. Bohn, Nicholas Hopper, Daniel Jones, and Simon Jones. Her family will have a private celebrations of life service. Memorial may be made to Partners for Pets in Troy, IL. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

www.advantagenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
City
Troy, IL
City
Easton, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Alton, IL
City
Bethany, IL
Godfrey, IL
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partners For Pets#Sympathy Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...