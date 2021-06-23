Terri Jo Mellinger, 57, died at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home in Godfrey. Born June 23, 1963 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of William Terry Mellinger (Pamela Jean) of Virginia Beach, VA, and the late Barbara Jo (Younkin) White. Terri worked as a registered nurse for 35 years at various hospitals. Along with her father she is survived by a brother, Matthew Mellinger of Godfrey, a sister, Bethany Bohn (John) of Godfrey and nieces and nephews, John J. Bohn, Madison B. Bohn, Piper A. Bohn, Nicholas Hopper, Daniel Jones, and Simon Jones. Her family will have a private celebrations of life service. Memorial may be made to Partners for Pets in Troy, IL. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.