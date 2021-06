A 26-year-old Telluride man and his dog died in an early morning crash June 16 south of Ridgway on U.S. Highway 550. The driver has been identified as Silas Berrier, according to the Ouray County Coroner's office. According to Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Blake White, the crash was reported before 7 a.m. and involved a 2011 Audi Q5. It’s unclear exactly when the one-car accident happened, but…