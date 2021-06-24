Cancel
Charleroi, PA

Maymie Glee Robison – Fallowfield Township

Cover picture for the articleMaymie Glee Robison, 89, of Fallowfield Township, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2021, with her family by her side. Born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Hartville, Mo., a daughter of the late William and Stella Mansker Fry. A graduate of Charleroi High School, Class of 1950, Maymie graduated with her certificate of beauty culture, which she maintained for many years. Mrs. Robison was a charter member of the Community Baptist Church in North Charleroi, taught Sunday school and was involved in numerous church activities for the last 60 years. Maymie was involved in numerous clubs and organizations such as the Tanner Belle Women’s Bowling League in Bentleyville, Coffee Keglers for over 30 years and Mon Valley Steppers square dance group for over 20 years. But most importantly, Maymie took great pride in being a homemaker, a loving wife and the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she could possibly be. Surviving to cherish her memory, her husband of 70 years come Sept. 2, Donald James Robison, sons; Mark (Debbie) Robison of Spring, Texas, Gregory (Debby) Robison of Richmond, Mo. and David (Jean) Robison of Roscoe; as well as her 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Maymie is preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Macintosh; sister, Violet Haymaker; and her brother, Lewis Henry Fry. At Maymie’s request all services will be held privately. Interment will occur at Maple Creek Cemetery in Fallowfield Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maymie’s name to the Community Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.

