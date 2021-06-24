Cancel
Irving, TX

Irving police arrest man accused of continually sexually abusing children for 35 years

WFAA
WFAA
 6 days ago
IRVING, Texas — The Irving Police Department Wednesday announced the arrest of a man they suspect of sexually abusing children since 1986. Arron Von Blackwolf, 46, also known as “Wolf” or Jimmy Robert “Bobby” Kelly III, was arrested for multiple counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Children and Continuous Trafficking of Persons dating all the way back to 1986 in Dallas County, with pending charges still being filed, police said. Some of those pending charges also include possession of child pornography.

