James Nelson – Donora

 5 days ago

James Nelson transitioned from this life to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born in New Bern, N.C., on Oct. 29, 1954, to the late Herbert Richardson and Janie Nelson. James attended the county school system and entered a career as a mechanic. He loved repairing and servicing vehicles for many people and many times he performed this service free of charge. James truly enjoyed the company of family and friends. James was a servant of the Lord and was a member of Free Indeed Ministry in Monongahela where he worked on the security, maintenance and offertory committees. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Eleena Richardson. James leaves to cherish in his memory his wife and the love of his life, Yvette Nelson; seven children, Calvin (Lasheena) Brown of Charlotte, N.C., Christopher Brown of New Bern, N.C., Crystal (Christopher) Coleman of Richlands, N.C., Cathy(Jerry) Brown of Jacksonville, N.C., Jamie Swinson of Warren, Ohio, Dontrel Swinson of New Jersey and Shamirah Brown of Monessen; 13 grandchildren, Shatavia, Makia, Tatyana, Isaiah, Calvin Jr. (CJ), Jahques, Tiffany, Shania, Jaslyn, Iriana, Iraiah, Zinia Anderson and Zamir Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Shymear and Cameron; and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Free Indeed Ministry, 401 Second St., Monongahela. A repast will follow the service. Pastor Frank Sloan Jr. will be the officiant for the service. For more information call the church office at 724-258-2090.

