Eileen L. Johnston Cecil Alvarez – Lower Burrell, formerly of Donora

Eileen L. Johnston Cecil Alvarez, 88, formerly of Donora, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 12, 1933, in Fitz Henry, Pa. to the late Benjamin and Ruth McClain Johnston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Cecil Jr.; and her daughter, Debra Cecil-McCreary. She is survived by her children, Carol A. Cecil of New Kensington, Jack D. (Jody) Cecil of Belle Vernon and Janice L. DeSantis of Lower Burrell, with whom she resided for several years. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime member and volunteer of the Methodist Church and an Eastern Star at the Masonic Temple Donora. After over 25 years at Costa’s Restaurant in Donora, she worked at Speedy Mart in Lower Burrell for her daughter Jan and her son-in-law Tony. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Olive Branch Cemetery, 300 State Rt. 981, Rostraver Township.