Bruce Duane Mundy, 61, passed away at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Riverside Rehab & Health Care in Alton. He worked for several months for Nick Haddan Construction. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Kathleen S. (Crane) Mundy; his children, Robert (Heather) Nelson of Arizona, Justin Mundy of Alton, and Misty (Derek Powers) Mundy of Dow; 9 grandchildren; two sisters, Sheila Rae (Mundy) Stone of Alton and Jody Ann Mundy of Chesterfield, IL; two brothers, Harvey “Buddy” Mundy, Jr. of Fairfield, IL and Richard Douglas (Evelyn) Mundy of Springfield, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Danny (Tracy) Crane of East Alton, Robert (Rhonda) Crane of Alton, Mike and Peggy Weber of Alton, Alvin and Janet Harvey of Wood River; and many nieces and nephews.