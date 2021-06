The 87th anniversary of Pow Wow will be held June 18-22 in Mountain Lake. There will be raffles, food, petting zoo, baseball and softball games, music and more, with the grand parade on Third Avenue being held 7 p.m. on June 21. And from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on June 21, there will be live music and beer garden at The Den featuring Redemption Road Band on Second Avenue. For further information or tickets, please call (507) 427-2999 or visit www.mountainlakemn.com.