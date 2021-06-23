Dirtbags Split Twinbill with Hudson’s Bay

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah fell in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 11-0 and won the second game 5-4. The Booyah struggled heavily in the ballgame as the Rafters got ahead on the board early and often. The Rafters took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning and did not look back. The Rafters scored at least one run in every half inning with the exception of the top of the fifth and top of the eighth.