Robert "Bob" Eugene Bracht, 73, died at 12:41 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 5, 1948, in Alton the son of the late Enos and Loraine (Narup) Bracht. On October 1, 2004, he married Linda Badgley and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Kirsten Bracht of Portland, OR and one son, Matt Bracht (Christiane) of Taylorville, IL, three grandchildren, Hannah, Gwen and Keleise Bracht and two brothers, Ronald Bracht of Alton and Don Bracht of Alton. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Ralph Bracht. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.