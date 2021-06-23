Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Robert “Bob” Eugene Bracht

advantagenews.com
 6 days ago

Robert “Bob” Eugene Bracht, 73, died at 12:41 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 5, 1948, in Alton the son of the late Enos and Loraine (Narup) Bracht. On October 1, 2004, he married Linda Badgley and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Kirsten Bracht of Portland, OR and one son, Matt Bracht (Christiane) of Taylorville, IL, three grandchildren, Hannah, Gwen and Keleise Bracht and two brothers, Ronald Bracht of Alton and Don Bracht of Alton. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Ralph Bracht. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gentfuneralhome.com.

www.advantagenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enos, IL
City
Loraine, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sympathy Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...