STUFF WE LIKE: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By Rodney Ogle
Pharos-Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article• “F9: The Fast Saga” (PG-13): Vin Diesel’s Dom is leading a quiet life off the grid until a global threat forces him to get bring his crew together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). Also starring Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson.

