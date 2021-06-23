STUFF WE LIKE: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

With director Justin Lin’s F9 now playing around the world, I recently had the chance to speak with Jordana Brewster about making the sequel. As you’ve seen in the trailers, F9 sees Dom (Diesel) enjoying his quiet life off the grid with his wife (Michelle Rodriguez) and son but is pulled back to the action when his estranged brother (John Cena) comes back into his life. As you can easily surmise, this causes Dom and his “family” to have to come together to stop Cena from carrying out his master plan. F9 (Fast and Furious 9) also stars Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow), Earl Hu (Jason Tobin), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), and The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). Also joining the cast are J. D. Pardo, Shea Whigham, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.