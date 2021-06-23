Bryan Keith Mangan, 57, died at 12:04 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Christian Hospital NE. He was born October 15, 1963, in St. Louis, MO the son of late Ralph and Margaret (Wilcox) Mangan. He was a laborer for Unipar for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, Pittsburg Steelers and was a master of hide and seek. Bryan liked to spend time with his family. Surviving are four daughters; Brandy Albert (Shawn) of Godfrey, Samantha Mangan of Godfrey, Eryn Mangan of Wood River, Kenna Mangan of Wood River and one son; Zach Mangan (Stephianie) of Farmington, MO, four grandchildren; Elisabeth Mangan, Andrew Albert, Travis Albert and Casey Albert, one brother; Phillip Mangan (Lori) of Camden, NC and one sister; Joyce Heiman of Granite City, IL. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister: Sheila Mangan. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the 1st Christian Church of Wood River. Reverend Walter McCaslin will officiate.