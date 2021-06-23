Cancel
Akron, OH

Bronny James to Play in AAU Showcase Event at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Bronny James' next basketball games will take place on the same court where his father became a national star as a teenager. LeBron James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, will serve as the host for The Battle Basketball Showcase AAU tournament featuring Bronny James' Strive for Greatness team founded by his father, according to George M. Thomas of the Akron Beacon Journal. The event will be held at what's now known as LeBron James Arena—where the NBA star guided teams to three state titles.

bleacherreport.com
