FDA to issue warning label for mRNA vaccines due to increase in myocarditis, pericarditis cases

By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Food and Drug Administration is expected to add a warning to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s fact sheet about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Listen to this story. Myocarditis is characterized as inflammation...

www.wishtv.com
