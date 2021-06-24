Red tide fish kills reported in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas

The latest red tide report shows a patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia Brevis, which persists on the Florida Gulf Coast.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. Respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Pinellas and Sarasota Counties.

ABC Action News visited Honeymoon Island State Park on Wednesday evening. The entrance to the park notified guests of dead fish along the beaches. The shoreline appeared clear when we visited the beach.

A spokesperson for Pinellas County said the county cleaned up the beaches at the Dunedin Causeway on Wednesday.

Signs at Fred Howard Park also notified visitors about a fish kill and the presence of red tide. Visitors shared photos of dead sea life they found around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

ABC Action News did not see any dead fish at the park around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitors said they saw crews removing the dead fish earlier Wednesday.

"Lots of catfish and then like I said. I saw the one 90 pound tarpon that was at least 5 feet long floating," said David Eveland.

Haley Vizz is visiting from North Carolina. She said the air smelled funny but did not see any dead fish on Honeymoon Island. "It smells a little funky, but everything still looks beautiful," said Vizz.

For the latest information on beach conditions visit: https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/current-beach-conditions

FWC releases the latest information on Wednesdays and Fridays: https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/

