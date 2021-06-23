Cancel
Celebrities

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Diagnosed With Cancer

By Graham Hartmann
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has announced he’s battling cancer. Loudwire confirmed the news through a representative for the band. See the bassist's statement, which he also shared via Instagram, below. "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at...

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

Person
Mark Hoppus
