Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Table tennis-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1QXK_0adbjA8Q00

(Reuters) - Five table tennis players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

FAN ZHENDONG (CHINA)

World number one and former Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympics champion Fan Zhendong will make his Olympics debut and lead the powerful Chinese men’s team, along with Ma Long and Xu Xin.

He joined the Chinese National Table Tennis Team as the youngest member of the team at the age of 15, and has since risen to become a key player in the sport. Known for explosive shakehand-grip play style and footwork, he is a four-time International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Men’s Cup champion.

At 24, Fan is hoping to add the Olympics to his long list of achievements.

TOMOKAZU HARIMOTO (JAPAN)

Another Olympic debutant is Tomokazu Harimoto, who is a favourite for a medal at the Games this summer.

The 17-year-old has achieved unprecedented records, including becoming the youngest-ever winner of ITTF World Tour men’s singles in 2017 and the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals men’s singles the year after, among many more.

Success in table tennis runs in Harimoto’s family - he is the son of two former Chinese table tennis professional players who moved to Japan before Harimoto was born, and his younger sister Miwa won three titles at the 2020 ITTF World Junior Circuit in the Czech Republic.

HEND ZAZA (SYRIA)

Zaza is set to be the youngest table tennis player to compete in the Olympics this year. Born in Hama, Syria, to an athletic family, the 12-year-old started playing table tennis at five.

She has been able to participate in only two or three external matches a year due to war, her coach Adham Jamaan has said. But Zaza beat the odds after winning the West Asia Olympic qualification tournament in Jordan last year, becoming the first Syrian paddler to qualify for the Olympics.

MIMA ITO (JAPAN)

Ito is a central figure to Japan’s squad this summer, as she holds winning records against some Olympic-bound Chinese paddlers. Known for her fast attack and a constantly evolving playing style, the 20-year-old is second in women’s singles world ranking, the only non-Chinese athlete in the top five.

She played a pivotal role in securing bronze medal for the women’s team competition at the Rio Olympics five years ago, becoming the youngest-ever Olympic table tennis medallist.

Fans will also be looking for her mixed doubles match, where Ito and her compatriot Jun Mizutani hope to make history as the first-ever champion of mixed doubles.

QUADRI ARUNA (NIGERIA)

Aruna became the first African to reach the Olympic quarter-finals after defeating former world number one German paddler Timo Boll at the Rio Games 2016. This year, the 32-year-old will be looking to get closer to the finals at his third Olympic appearance.

He is also known for his philanthropic work and contributions outside of the court, often donating table tennis equipment to Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, and encouraging aspiring Nigerian athletes to pursue their dreams.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quadri Aruna
Person
Tomokazu Harimoto
Person
Timo Boll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Table Tennis#Ittf World Tour#Success#Ittf World Junior Circuit#Syrian#Non Chinese#Nigeria#African#German#Nigerian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisolympics.com

Tennis stars OSAKA Naomi and NISHIKORI Kei officially qualify for Tokyo Olympics

OSAKA Naomi and NISHIKORI Kei have officially qualified their places on a star-studded Japan tennis roster for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The Japan Tennis Association made the announcement on Thursday (17 June), after receiving confirmation from the International Tennis Federation that the duo had been allocated places for the Games based on their latest WTA and ATP singles rankings.
TennisWCVB

Tennis star Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

MADRID — Rafael Nadal has announced he is pulling out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, the 20-time grand slam champion said: "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.
Tennishumboldtjournal.ca

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov won't compete at Tokyo Olympics

Denis Shapovalov says he won't compete for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., says in a Twitter post he made the decision for safety reasons "due to the current situation." Opposition within Japan to holding the games has been high. The country has been dealing...
Combat Sportswkzo.com

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Murray named in Britain's tennis squad for Tokyo Games

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Twice Olympic champion Andy Murray has been named in Britain’s tennis team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, the British Olympic Association said on Thursday. Murray, 34, will compete in the men’s singles alongside Dan Evans and team up with Joe Salisbury in the...
Tennisjioforme.com

TN announces Rs3cr for athletes who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Tamil Nadu’s Prime Minister, MK Stalin, has announced a cash prize of 3 rupees to athletes who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23. The Prime Minister made an announcement here at Javaharlar Nehru Stadium on Saturday and spoke to athletes and athletes at a special Covid vaccination camp held for them.
Tennisolympics.com

Tokyo 2020: List of Olympic debutants for India

The Indian contingent for Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23 2021, comprises of 107 athletes who have qualified or named by their respective federations to participate across 17 disciplines. There has been a constant rise in the number of Olympic athletes from India over the past three...
Tennisthebharatexpressnews.com

Serena Williams will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics | Tennis News

Serena Williams has chosen not to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.© TBEN. Serena Williams joined tennis legend Rafael Nadal in saying on Sunday that she would not play at the Tokyo Olympics next month. The 39-year-old American revealed her decision during her pre-Wimbledon press conference. “Actually, I’m not on the Olympic list so … Not to my knowledge. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” she said. Williams is the most successful Olympian in tennis history alongside her sister Venus who won one gold in singles and three in doubles.
Tennis24newshd.tv

Two-time Olympic tennis champion Murray selected for Tokyo

Andy Murray can dream of a third successive Olympic tennis singles title after the former world number one was selected in the British team for the Tokyo Games. The 34-year-old Scot's career has been blighted by injury since beating Juan Martin del Potro in a memorable final in the 2016 Rio Games.
Sportskeirradnedge.com

Team GB announce badminton team for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

—- The British Olympic Association (BOA) has today named the seven players who will compete at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as the badminton squad is announced. Lauren Smith and returning Olympic medallist Marcus Ellis earn an automatic qualification place in the mixed doubles after finishing in eighth spot on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Race to Tokyo rankings.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Reuters

US athletes primed for gold in Tokyo after thrilling trials

June 28 (Reuters) - With world records broken and season's best marks posted, U.S. athletes showed they are peaking at just the right time for the Tokyo Games as their Olympic trials came to a thrilling end in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday. Along with Ryan Crouser's record-breaking heave in the...
Worldolympics.com

Rahi Sarnobat wins 25m pistol gold at ISSF World Cup in Croatia

Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat won the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, on Monday. Rahi Sarnobat was in sensational form throughout the event and won the final by a handsome margin. The 30-year-old from Ranchi scored 39 - one less...
NBANBA

Five Timberwolves To Participate In The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Minneapolis/St. Paul – In announcements recently made, Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie will represent Nigeria, forward Juancho Hernangómez and guard Ricky Rubio will represent Spain, and guard Leandro Bolmaro will play for Argentina while Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni will serve as an assistant coach on the Argentinian National Team. The four players headed to Tokyo mark the most the Timberwolves have sent to a single Olympic game (three in both 2012 and 1992).
Sportssquashmad.com

Mostafa Asal and Nouran Gohar win World Tour Finals in Cairo

‘Dream come true’ as Asal claims first major title in home city. Egyptian duo Mostafa Asal and Nouran Gohar are the 2020-21 CIB PSA World Tour Finals champions after they defeated compatriots Mohamed ElShorbagy and Hania El Hammamy at Cairo’s Mall of Arabia earlier today. Asal, the reigning world junior...
Tenniswsau.com

Tennis-Wimbledon day one

LONDON (Reuters) – Highlights of day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT):. Seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland overpowered Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 6-4 to secure her first main-draw win at Wimbledon. Joining her in the second round was Sofia Kenin, who made short work of Wang Xinyu 6-4 6-2.
TennisFox News

Barty commits to Australia's tennis team for Tokyo Olympics

Top-ranked Ash Barty is set to lead Australia’s 11-member tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian squad was announced Tuesday, hours before Barty’s scheduled first-round match at Wimbledon against Carla Suárez Navarro. Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur was selected to play singles and doubles in her fifth Olympics,...
Basketball247Sports

Santiago Vescovi makes Uruguay's Olympic qualifying roster

Santiago Vescovi will be one of 12 players representing Uruguay while the national team attempts to make it to the Olympics. Uruguay opens qualifying play against Tuesday against Turkey. The team started practice on June 14, while the qualifying tournament is scheduled to run through July 4 in Victoria, Canada.
TennisESPN

Johanna Konta, world No. 31, out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19 contact

Britain's Johanna Konta was withdrawn from Wimbledon on Sunday after she was deemed to be a close contact of a team member who tested positive for COVID-19. Konta, the world No 31, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2017 and Britain's highest-ranked woman, was removed from the draw and replaced by China's Wang Yafan.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sloane Stephens upsets No. 10 Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon

American Sloane Stephens pulled off the biggest upset on a rainy Day 1 of Wimbledon, ousting two-time champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in straight sets at the All England Club in London. Stephens defeated World No. 10 -- and 10th-seeded -- Kvitova 6-3, 6-4 in just one hour,...
Tennissportschatplace.com

Wimbledon 2021: Andrey Rublev vs. Federico Delbonis 6/28/21 Tennis Prediction

Fifth seeded Russian Andrey Rublev will face unseeded Argentine Federico Delbonis in the First Round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday June 28th, 2021 at approximately 7:15am EST. Andrey Rublev is currently ranked #7 in the ATP world rankings and is the...