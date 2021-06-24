Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Beach volleyball-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzLcp_0adbj6gl00
2016 Rio Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Men's Gold Medal Match - Italy v Brazil - Beach Volleyball Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Alison (BRA) of Brazil and Daniele Lupo (ITA) of Italy compete. REUTERS/Adrees Latif .

June 24 (Reuters) - Five beach volleyball players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

ANDERS MOL (NORWAY)

Norway's Mol, who has teamed up with Christian Sorum, is considered an emerging powerhouse with his outstanding athletic ability and skills at blocking spikes. The pair are aiming for Norway's first Olympic beach volleyball medals.

Born in a family of volleyball and beach volleyball players, the 23-year old Mol has won FIVB awards such as best blocker, best setter, best attacker and most outstanding player, having been named best newcomer on the 2017 world tour.

DANIELE LUPO (ITALY)

Italy's Lupo, 30, won the first beach volleyball medal for the country at Rio in 2016 when he teamed up with Paolo Nicolai and they lost in the final.

With their spot firmly secured in Tokyo, the pair aim to enjoy success at the Games. Lupo was the flag bearer for Italy during the closing ceremony in Rio.

LAURA LUDWIG (GERMANY)

Germany's Ludwig, a gold medallist in Rio, staged a comeback in 2019 at the age of 33 after maternity leave. A German professional player, Ludwig is a defender.

She has won four European championship golds. Ludwig grabbed the gold in Rio and went on to win 2017 world championship.

EDUARDA 'DUDA' SANTOS (BRAZIL)

Rising Brazilian beach volleyball star Santos has won four World Tour events and climbed 13 podiums in the World Tour.

Duda, 22, was voted the FIVB Top Rookie in 2016, and won a gold medal at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics.

APRIL ROSS (UNITED STATES)

An American professional beach volleyball player, Ross won a bronze medal at Rio 2016 and a silver at the 2012 London Games.

Ross and new team mate Alix Klineman are the top United States pair and are considered medal contenders in Tokyo, with her previous team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings having failed to qualify with new partner Brooke Sweat.

Once a star indoor volleyball player, Ross was named FIVB Top Rookie in 2007 and has won best offensive player, hitter and server awards since then. She parted with Walsh Jennings after they won a bronze medal in Rio.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Sweat
Person
April Ross
Person
Alix Klineman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#London Olympics#Beach Volleyball Five#Fivb#Rio#German#European#Brazilian#The World Tour#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Gold
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Tennis100percentfedup.com

Serena Williams Bails Out on ‘Woke’ Tokyo Olympics As ‘Activist’ Olympian Gwen Berry Turns Back on American Flag

The Olympics isn’t looking too promising this time around. Athletes are bailing out because of the covid restrictions, and activist athletes are all about protesting. Tennis champ Serena Williams just announced she will not be going to the Tokyo Olympics. Even though she refused to say why, she previously said covid restrictions would prohibit her from seeing her daughter. Are there more athletes who will drop out because of the covid restrictions put on them in Tokyo?
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Five Scots make rugby sevens squads

Five Scots have been selected for Team GB's 24-strong rugby sevens squads for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Alec Coombes, Scotland captain Robbie Fergusson, Ross McCann and Max McFarland will take part in the men's competition from 26-28 July. Hannah Smith will travel for the women's tournament on 29-31...
Sportscultmtl.com

WATCH: Team Canada “Glory From Anywhere” video ahead of Tokyo Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics starting in just 38 days, Team Canada has launched an inspirational new campaign video called “Glory From Anywhere.” The minute-long video features Canadian athletes Jennifer Abel, Annie Guglia, Damian Warner, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes alongside three inspiring community heroes: teacher Lee Martin, firefighter Shawn Morris and sexual assault survivor turned boxing coach Miranda Kamal.
Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Five weeks before the Olympics, Tokyo’s state of emergency will be lifted.

The Japanese government said Thursday it would ease emergency measures in Tokyo and other areas as the country’s latest coronavirus outbreak recedes and the Olympics are due to start in just over five weeks. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made the announcement at a meeting of the government’s coronavirus task force,...
Combat Sportswkzo.com

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.
Public HealthKMOV

WATCH: First look inside Tokyo's Olympic Village

(CNN) – Teams arriving in Japan will find an Olympic Village that’s been set up with COVID-19 in mind. The village is a city within a city, built for the world’s best athletes for the Tokyo Olympics that will house thousands of Olympians from more than 200 countries. Normally, a place for partying and celebrations, this year it will be an anti-social, sanitized bubble full of COVID testing, health centers and staying apart from one another.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: John Oliver Advocates for Canceling the Tokyo Olympics

The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are just a month away, but if John Oliver had his way, they wouldn't be happening, at all. On Sunday, the Last Week Tonight host made a case for canceling the summer games outright, as Japan has struggled to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and vaccination rates remain incredibly low. The reason for proceeding with the Olympics despite these safety concerns? "You can't help feeling that the main motivator in this event taking place is money," said Oliver. "So, will it be worth it?"
SportsAustralian News

Five weightlifters announced for Australia's Tokyo Olympics team

SYDNEY, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Five weightlifters and another rider were selected on Tuesday for the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, making the total number of athletes selected to 273 of an expected 450-480. With the selection of BMX rider Anthony Dean, the Australian Olympic cycling team was...
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Karate, one of five new sports in the Tokyo Olympic Games

PARK CITY, Utah. — Today is June 23, on July 23 the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympic Games begins in Tokyo. Thus the countdown is on for the debut of five new sports on the world stage. One of those sports is karate and the others are skateboarding, baseball/softball, sport climbing, and surfing. The […]
Sportssrnnews.com

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 bans booze, high-fives and autograph hunting for fans

TOKYO (Reuters) -Alcohol, high-fives and talking loudly will be banned for the reduced numbers of Olympic ticket holders allowed into venues as organisers conceded a “sense of celebration” would be limited at a Games already postponed by a year due the coronavirus. Organisers have pushed ahead with preparations for the...
SportsClickOnDetroit.com

Athletes from Metro Detroit competing in the Tokyo Olympics to watch

DETROIT – Get ready, the Olympics are just five weeks away!. If the action in the pool and on the track is any indiction, the United States plans to bring lots of excitement to the games and take home some serious hardware too. Local 4 News anchor Devin Scillian has...
RugbyESPN

Fiji, Britain pooled together in men's rugby sevens for Tokyo

Olympic men's rugby sevens champions Fiji and silver medallists Britain have been grouped with hosts Japan and debutants Canada for the men's tournament at the Tokyo Games, World Rugby said on Monday. Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand face neighbours Australia in Pool A, which also...
Sports95.5 FM WIFC

Gymnastics-Biles leads band of Olympic newcomers to Tokyo

(Reuters) – Asked to sum up her friendship with training partner and four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles doesn’t mince words: “She’s my ride-or-die.”. With the Olympic trials wrapped up on Sunday, the 20-year-old is one of five Olympic newcomers set to compete for the highly decorated U.S....
Tennisolympics.com

Tokyo 2020: List of Olympic debutants for India

The Indian contingent for Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23 2021, comprises of 107 athletes who have qualified or named by their respective federations to participate across 17 disciplines. There has been a constant rise in the number of Olympic athletes from India over the past three...
SportsConnecticut Post

Japan backs off on forecast of 30 gold medals at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is backing off a forecast of how many gold medals it will win at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics that are set to open next month. Predicting performance in Tokyo could be a problem for many countries, not only Japan. The pandemic has disrupted qualifying events, thrown training into turmoil, and raised questions about worldwide tests for doping.
SportsMetro International

Rowing-British dynasty on the line in Tokyo’s choppy waters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Team GB will have a target on its back as it fights to retain control of the medal table for a fourth consecutive Olympics, as rowing’s powerhouses will be put to the ultimate test in Tokyo. “More than any other Olympics it’s kind of been really...