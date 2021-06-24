Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Cherry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHERRY NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND WEST CENTRAL KEYA PAHA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska.