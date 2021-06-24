Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * Until late Saturday evening. * At 4:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 16.1 feet this afternoon and remain relatively steady through Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Airbase Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farm land is flooded.