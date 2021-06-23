Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Training future leaders in cancer therapeutics R&D

By Editor’s Pick
tamhsc.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cancer research discoveries make headlines almost weekly, telling a promising future in the realm of cancer care. But translating these basic research discoveries into therapies for patients is a complicated process, one that many scientists are not fully equipped to navigate. In an effort to bring more cancer therapies to the market and provide more treatment options for cancer patients, Texas A&M University has launched a new multi-institutional Cancer Therapeutic Training Program (CTTP) that will prepare young scientists to navigate the pipeline from discovery to commercialization.

vitalrecord.tamhsc.edu
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Therapeutics#Texas Southern University#R D#Texas A M University#Cttp#Cprit#Ibt#Uthealth#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
MyChesCo

Onconova Therapeutics Announces Publication of Preclinical study in Journal of Molecular Cancer

NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, announced the publication of a preclinical study in the journal Molecular Cancer. The study, entitled “Novel induction of CD40 expression by tumor cells with RAS/RAF/PI3K pathway inhibition...
CancerMedCity News

mRNA startup Strand Therapeutics lands $52M to “program” new cancer therapies

Messenger RNA brought the world its first Covid-19 vaccines, demonstrating along the way how this technology works. Strand Therapeutics is developing what could become the next generation of mRNA products: genetic circuits programmed with various features and functions, similar to the way writing computer code tells software how to execute multiple tasks. Already partnered with a large pharmaceutical company, the startup now has $52 million to bring its first programmable mRNA therapy into the clinic next year.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Future Considerations in the Management of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses unmet needs and future considerations in the management of differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: In terms of the future directions in DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer], there are several things to think about, 1 of which is planned drug holidays. There was an abstract presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year by Makoto Tahara and colleagues from Japan that took a look on real-world patient population in Japan and how patients did when treated for iodine-refractory DTC with lenvatinib when they had a planned drug holiday baked into the treatment plan vs those patients that did not have a planned drug holiday. I was surprised to see that, in those patients who had the planned drug holiday, it looked like they may be doing a little better. That needs to be put to the test in a clinical trial, but those real-world data are very interesting.
San Francisco, CAucsf.edu

Next-generation T-cell therapeutics set sights on cancers, autoimmune disorders and more

"From my perspective there's no more important system in the body than the immune system, especially T cells," said Jeffrey Bluestone, Ph.D., an emeritus professor of medicine at the UCSF Diabetes Center and CEO of the T cell therapy company Sonoma Biotherapeutics. "T cells are potent, diverse and circulate in every tissue from your head to your toes. They play a fundamental role in maintaining a healthy human body."
CancerBusiness Insider

Repare Therapeutics: Fighting Cancer With Synthetic Lethality

(RTTNews) - Synthetic lethality provides a new opportunity in oncology drug development. First described by Calvin Bridges in 1922, synthetic lethality arises when deficiencies in a pair of genes occur simultaneously to result in cell death, but if that deficiency exists in only one gene, the cell will survive. The...
CancerScience Daily

Targeted delivery of therapeutic RNAs only to cancer, no harm caused to healthy cells

Tel Aviv University's groundbreaking technology may revolutionize the treatment of cancer and a wide range of diseases and medical conditions. In the framework of this study, the researchers were able to create a new method of transporting RNA-based drugs to a subpopulation of immune cells involved in the inflammation process, and target the disease-inflamed cell without causing damage to other cells.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Kymera Therapeutics' KT-413 Shows Encouraging Preclinical Anti-Cancer Activity

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has announced new preclinical data on its IRAKIMiD degrader KT-413's potential as both a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer agents. The data were featured at the Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) virtual meeting. KT-413 is currently in preclinical development, and Kymera...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Jounce Therapeutics Provides Update On INNATE Study And Discovery Pipeline Expansion, And Provides A Portfolio Update At 2021 R&D Day

- INNATE study rapidly advancing; updates to be provided on enrollment status and receptor occupancy; expansion cohorts expected to open for enrollment in third quarter of 2021- - Introduction of two additional LILRB family targets as potential development candidates - - Key Opinion Leader presentation on importance of targeting the...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

The Warburg effect as a therapeutic target for bladder cancers and intratumoral heterogeneity in associated molecular targets

Cancer Sci. 2021 Jun 28. doi: 10.1111/cas.15047. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer is the 10th most common cancer worldwide. For muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), treatment includes radical cystectomy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, however, outcome is generally poor. For non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), tumor recurrence is common. There is an urgent need for more effective and less harmful therapeutic approaches. Here, bladder cancer cell metabolic reprogramming to rely on aerobic glycolysis (the Warburg effect) and expression of associated molecular therapeutic targets by bladder cancer cells of different stages and grades, and in freshly resected clinical tissue, is investigated. Importantly, analyses indicate that the Warburg effect is a feature of both non-muscle- and muscle- invasive bladder cancers. In two in vitro inducible epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) bladder cancer models, EMT stimulation correlated with increased lactate production, the end product of aerobic glycolysis. Protein levels of lactate dehydrogenase A (LDH-A), which promotes pyruvate enzymatic reduction to lactate, were higher in most bladder cancer cell lines (compared to LDH-B which catalyzes the reverse reaction) but levels did not closely correlate with aerobic glycolysis rates. Although LDH-A is expressed in normal urothelial cells, LDH-A knock-down by RNAi selectively induced urothelial cancer cell apoptotic death whereas normal cells were unaffected – identifying LDH-A as a cancer-selective therapeutic target for bladder cancers. LDH-A and other potential therapeutic targets (MCT4 and GLUT1) were expressed in patient clinical specimens, however, positive staining varied in different areas of sections and with distance from a blood vessel. This intratumoral heterogeneity has important therapeutic implications and indicates the possibility of tumor cell metabolic coupling.
Cancerindustryglobalnews24.com

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market was Valued at US$ 13,246.0 Mn in 2020 Owing to Rising Incidences of Cancer

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the brain tumor therapeutics market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 4.56% as rising lifestyle and environmental conditions are leading to greater incidences of cancers around the world. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 13,246.0 Mn in 2020.
New York City, NYEurekAlert

Scientists reveal a new therapeutic vulnerability in pancreatic cancer

NEW YORK, NY (July 1, 2021)--Lowering levels of a hormone called PTHrP can prevent metastases and improve survival in mice with pancreatic cancer and could lead to a new way to treat patients, according to a study from cancer researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center and with collaborators at the University of Pennsylvania.
ScienceNewswise

Scientist Honored for Pioneering Work in Hematology Research

Newswise — LOS ANGELES – Dr. Elizabeta Nemeth, professor of medicine and director of the Center for Iron Disorders at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been awarded the 2021 William Dameshek Prize by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) for her contributions to the field of hematology.
CollegesEurekAlert

National Institutes of Health funds neural engineering graduate training program

Penn State has a new cross-disciplinary program to train graduate students interested in the complex landscape of the human brain, supported by a $1.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Faculty from the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering recently launched the predoctoral training program to encourage...
CancerEurekAlert

A promising pathway to new cancer treatments

Chances are, every one of us has been affected by cancer in one way or another. Unlike some other deadly diseases, cancer can take many forms inside the human body, so learning more about a single enzyme linked to many types of this disease could lead to more effective treatments.
Cancerwusf.org

Moffitt Cancer Center Awarded $10.2 Million Grant For Lung Cancer Research

The Moffitt Cancer Center has received a $10.2 million grant for lung cancer research. The grant came from the National Cancer Institute to support the research of Moffitt’s Lung Cancer Metabolism Working Group. The group is working on four projects to develop new kinds of lung cancer therapies. The research...