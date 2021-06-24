Cancel
Bon Homme County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 19:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN DAVISON...WEST CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CHARLES MIX...BON HOMME...EASTERN DOUGLAS...YANKTON...SOUTHERN HANSON WESTERN TURNER AND HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clayton to near Springfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A gust to 63 mph was reported at the Fort Randall Dam at 814 pm. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Freeman and Dolton around 845 PM CDT. Marion around 855 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville, Lesterville, Olivet and Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
