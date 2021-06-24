Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Keya Paha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR KEYA PAHA COUNTY At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wewela, or 11 miles north of Springview, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springview, Norden, Burton, Nets Peak, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area and North River Trail. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 209 and 225. Highway 12 between mile markers 27 and 70. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH