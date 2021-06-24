Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California * Until 930 PM PDT. * At 628 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Blythe.