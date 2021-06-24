Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail, damaging winds, continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Tripp The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tripp County in south central South Dakota * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Millboro, or 15 miles northwest of Springview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wewela around 850 PM CDT. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH