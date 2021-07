The Schaumburg Boomers scored in five different innings and logged 14 hits in a 10-1 win over the Joliet Slammers to take two of three in the road series. The Boomers wasted no time in taking the lead. Chase Dawson led off the game with a single and stole second before scoring on a 2-out single from Nick Ames. Dawson homered to open the third, recording a longball in a second consecutive contest to make the score 2-0. Quincy Nieporte added to his league leading RBI total by doubling home Matt McGarry in the inning and then scored on an RBI single from Angelo Gumbs as the Boomers led 4-0. Schaumburg built the lead to 6-0 before Joliet scored in the bottom of the fourth. Four runs in the sixth put the game out of reach. Nieporte doubled home 2 more and Gumbs also added an RBI single in the inning.