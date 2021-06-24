Double poles dot Dedham. Now, officials are pushing for their removal
The Dedham Select Board is urging utility and cable companies to act within 90 days to remove the double poles that connect the town’s utility and communication wire. Representatives of Eversource, Verizon, Comcast and RCN spoke about the process for reconfiguring the wires from older or damaged poles to new poles, along with Department of Public Works Director Joseph Flanagan, at the Select Board meeting June 16.www.wickedlocal.com