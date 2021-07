A student wears a mask amid COVID-19 pandemic learning in an undated photo from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2021 “KIDS COUNT Data Book." Georgia ranked in the bottom 13 of the 50 states on key child welfare measures heading into the pandemic, according to the 2021 edition of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s “KIDS COUNT Data Book” report. While No. 38-ranked Georgia and the nation still showed improvements on most measures, policy changes are needed to make sure the pandemic doesn’t “erase nearly a decade of progress in child well-being,” the foundation says.