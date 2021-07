Anyone who’s ever done a day of hiking knows that, sometimes, you just want to sit down and take a break for a couple of minutes to rest your weary legs. Trouble is, nature hasn’t gotten around to accommodating our ever-so-reasonable desire to have chairs everywhere we go. Oftentimes, taking a load off can mean the indignity of flopping down on the ground (like some sort of… animal!), getting your clothes all dirty and ending up less content than you were before.