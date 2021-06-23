Cancel
Health

Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 12 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo's governor will take time off to recover from severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said Wednesday, one month before the Olympics begin. As the host city's leader, Gov. Yuriko Koike has been deeply involved with preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics as well as leading the capital's coronavirus response.

Yuriko Koike
Asia
Health
Tokyo, JP
Coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics
