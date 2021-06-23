Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo

Truth is often stranger than fiction, and some people will never accept the truth no matter how much evidence you show them. In this article, I am going to discuss two brand new discoveries that are radically shaking up how scientists view human history. Many of the experts are having a really tough time explaining these new discoveries, because they seem to directly contradict long established narratives that have been taught as “truth” to young students for decades. Unfortunately, we live at a time when narratives have become more important than facts, and scientific authorities have shown that they will go to great lengths to ensure that their most important narratives are carefully preserved.