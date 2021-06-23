Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo
A giant panda Shin Shin holds one of her newly-born twin pandas at Ueno Zoological Park in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2021, in this handout image taken and released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society. (Tokyo Zoological Park Society/Handout via REUTERS) TOKYO (Reuters) — A month ahead of theTokyo Summer Olympic Games, the city has another reason to celebrate — giant panda Shin Shin has given birth to twin cubs at Ueno Zoo, the first panda birth there in four years.www.ksl.com