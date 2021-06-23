Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, VA

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Completes First Full Ship Shock Trial Event

By U.S. Navy
wydaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC OCEAN — On Friday, June 18, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completed the first scheduled explosive event as part of Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The first-in-class aircraft carrier was designed using advanced computer modeling methods, testing, and analysis to ensure the ship is hardened to withstand battle conditions, and these shock trials provide data used in validating the shock hardness of the ship.

wydaily.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Uss Milwaukee#Ships#Aircraft Carrier#Fsst#The U S Navy#Ford Class
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump company's CFO surrenders ahead of expected criminal tax charges

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first charges from a criminal investigation. Weisselberg, who helped run Trump's real estate empire during his presidency, entered a...
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden headed to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, planned to travel on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, site of the deadly condominium collapse, to offer condolences to families of those killed and missing as the casualty toll climbed. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has been...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.