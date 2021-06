LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Iowa Western Community College defensive back Trey Franklin has committed to the Louisville football program, he announced Friday on social media. It didn’t take long for Franklin to pull the trigger on committing to the Cardinals after receiving a scholarship offer, as he was only offered the day before giving his verbal pledge. He also held offers from Central Arkansas, Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Incarnate Word, and has also been receiving interest from Kansas State.