Below is USCFootball.com's 2021 version of the Scholarship Distribution Chart. This chart will keep track of every Trojan football player on scholarship, which position they play and which class they represent. The chart will also give details on total scholarship numbers and how close USC is to the maximum limit of 85 total players on scholarship (excluding returning seniors). This chart will be updated throughout the year as players are added, leave the program, switch positions or when walk-ons are granted scholarships. It will also note where players that enter the NCAA Transfer Portal end up.