Lowell tops previously unbeaten Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD — Staring in the face of elimination during the fourth set Wednesday afternoon, senior setter Bu Reh and the Lowell boys volleyball team wouldn’t blink. As part of a thrilling Div. 1 North quarterfinal where they had to match punches with the team that took the Merrimack Valley Conference title from them, the No. 8 Red Raiders (10-2) rallied with a relentless determination over the final two sets to swipe a 3-2 (26-24, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21, 15-10) win over previously unbeaten No. 1 Chelmsford.