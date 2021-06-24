Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Young Hunter Offers Hilarious Relationship Advice: “I Don’t Want A Wife Because If They Say I Can’t Hunt, I'm Huntin'"

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oC0Nl_0adbfmL400

The kid is wise beyond his years.

Not even 8 years old and he already has the entire world figured out, including his future marriage plans. And for him, marriage is a no-go. A girlfriend? Say goodbye to that idea too.

While out at the deer camp, decked out in camo and double-fisting 7-Ups, this little fella was dishing out the relationship advice to anyone that was willing to listen. His advice? Don’t even get into a relationship if you want to keep hunting.

“I don’t want a girl, I don’t want a wife because what if they say ‘You can’t go hunting’?

I’ll just go like, ‘Nope, I’m going huntin’ right now, you are not tellin’ me what to do. You’re not tellin’ me what to do!'”

Needless to say, the rest of the camp was falling out of their chairs laughing.

I mean, for just a young buck, he definitely has his priorities in order.

Should he really be thinking about marriage at his age? Probably not. Should he be thinking about huntin’ and fishin’ and lovin’ every day? I can’t believe I just quoted Luke Bryan, but you’re damn right.

Although some day when he gets older…. you’re probably gonna have to cue up the Brad Paisley…

“I’m Gonna Miss Her”

"Young Hunter Offers Hilarious Relationship Advice: “I Don’t Want A Wife Because If They Say I Can’t Hunt, Nope, I’m Goin’ Huntin'” originally appeared on WhiskeyRiff.com

View All 53 Commentsarrow_down
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Buck
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
Relationship Advice957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “Girl I’m dating doesn’t have a relationship with her kids, but she’s cool with mine?!”

What’s up 95.7 The Beat. I have started to date this girl who I knew from years ago. We were acquaintances back in the day. We kinda hung out within the same circle. During that time I was in a relationship. I recently got divorced and I have custody of my 2 daughters. One is 5 and the other is 3 years old. This girl I’ve been talking to is really easy going, fun, caring she’s got me whooped! We just get along really good and we always have a good time. It’s only been 3 months since we’ve been dating. She also has children from he previous relationship. Her ex has full custody of their 3 kids. I am starting to have second thoughts of dating this girl though.
Relationship AdviceAnchorage Daily News

After an unexpected kiss, I realized I’ve fallen for my best friend. Problem is, he suddenly won’t talk to me.

I met my best friend when we were in college. He has had multiple girlfriends in the decade since we met each other, and I’ve had several boyfriends — but neither of us have been serious enough about someone to even move in together. In the meantime, we have consistently spent tons of time together, gone on vacations, been each other’s plus-ones at family and work events, etc.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. ‘I’m bringing him to the bedroom, turning on my favorite show, and he is mine for the next 2 hours.’: Mom of 3 urges ‘stand in the gap’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. Oops. That kinda sounds like kidnapping. Allow me to explain. When I visit my...
Relationship AdviceTODAY.com

I caught my friend's wife cheating — should I tell him?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I got the call at 6 p.m., left my kids with my husband and drove to her house with my socks crammed into my Birkenstocks.’: Mom urges others to ‘just show up’ when friends need you’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Once upon a time I was in my early twenties, no children, a job I could leave at work for the most part a full night’s sleep and a partridge in a pear tree. When a friend would have a baby or someone got really sick I would show up with my arms loaded full of home baked goodies, thoughtful cards, meals to their exact liking and honestly I really thought this is what service to the people in my life should look like.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

I Loved My Boyfriend’s Dad More Than I Loved My Boyfriend

Saying goodbye to my boyfriend’s Dad was one of the toughest goodbyes of my life. We met at a restaurant bang in the middle of both of our houses. It felt like the most sensible thing to do. It was neutral ground. When I walked into the restaurant it was empty. I walked across the worn green carpet towards a wooden panelled section where Michael, my boyfriend’s Dad, was sitting.
Relationship Adviceminq.com

Woman’s Ex-Husband’s Entitled Girlfriend Expects Her To Watch Her Two Girls, But She Refused - Was She In The Wrong?

Every family has its problems, right? Might it be because of different beliefs, personality clashes, or financial issues, but at the end of the day, family is family, so people learn to accept them as is until the next family argument. But what if the argument isn't technically between two family relatives but rather a relative and another relative's partner? Then is it that easy to forgive and forget? Send advice, because "Gigi" has found herself in that same predicament. Names have been changed.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Chip Chick

Her Oldest Daughter’s Boyfriend Ate A Birthday Cake And Ruined A Party For Her Youngest Daughter So She Kicked Him Out But Is Now Asking The Internet For Help

A mom of 2 is asking the internet for help after her oldest daughter’s boyfriend ruined her youngest daughter’s birthday by eating her birthday cake before her party even started. This mom started out by explaining that her oldest daughter, 21-year-old Monica, is dating a guy a year younger than...