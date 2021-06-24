Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harper Woods, MI

Eastland Center being eyed for redevelopment into industrial warehouse space

By Alan Campbell
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KAGp_0adbeGBJ00

The Eastland Center in Harper Woods could soon be demolished and redeveloped into industrial and warehouse space and the City Planning Commission is considering the idea.

Eastland Center in Harper Woods may soon be nothing more than a memory if everything goes as planned for a redeveloped site.

“We think it will work well for the city of Harper Woods and the surrounding areas,” said Tom Conder, vice president of Northpoint Development.

Conder says they plan to demolish the Eastland Center after the retail space has struggled for years.

“It was a site that we felt would be a very good industrial development, a Class A development site,” he said.

Harper Woods Mayor Valerie Kindle says this is a huge growth opportunity for the city and development.

“We have a tax base once again. We have something that we can look forward to," the mayor said. "The jobs and just something being done and not someone trying to take us to the tax tribunal to get a reduction in taxes when you’re using all our services."

The plan is to bring three buildings, totaling a little more than a million square feet, from commercial retail to light industrial. The Harper Woods City Planning Commission will meet again with the developer in a month.

“We’re very excited about this. I’ve talked to most of the citizens and they are very excited to see something positive with Eastland,” said City Councilman Ivery Toussant.

Major retailers that once called Eastland Center home are now long gone, but the new developers are hoping to revive the area.

“Harper Woods has been fantastic to work with. I think very highly of them, they’ve been great to work with and we hope to have continued success,” Conder said.

On Thursday, Harper Woods Mayor Valeria Kindle will be at Eastland Center for a major announcement at 10:30 a.m. We will wait and see what comes next.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harper Woods, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Harper Woods, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
Harper Woods, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eastland Center#Northpoint Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related