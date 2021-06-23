Cancel
Bayfield, CO

Bayfield ends senior discount rate for utilities in favor of income-based relief program

By Shannon Mullane
Durango Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayfield seniors say they are worried about a change in the town’s utility assistance program that ended a senior discount rate that has been in place for 31 years. The town of Bayfield used to offer utility customers 55 and older a senior discount for water, sewer, garbage and recycling services. In December, the seven town trustees voted unanimously to eliminate the rate in favor of a new income-based utility relief program.

