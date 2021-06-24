Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises Trae Young Ahead Of Game 1: "What He Can Do For His Size... It's Unbelieveable."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing Brook Lopez, that much is made even more clear after the Milwaukee Bucks blew a 21-point lead and lost to the New York Knicks by 15 points. To recall, during his postgame presser following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 27, Antetokounmpo pleaded Lopez to come back soon. While Giannis was smiling–looking like he was joking–he was serious in his desire to have their big man back.

